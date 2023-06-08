Ministry thrift shop, food ministry available Published 6:13 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

The Salem Baptist Association Ministry Thrift Shop and Food Ministry is available to help with those in need.

The ministry center is supported by the churches of the Salem-Baptist Association through benevolent giving and donations including food, clothing and household items.

Volunteers provide the manpower that enables the center to function and be open to minister to those in need, said Ken Baggett, Salem Baptist, director of missions Salem Troy Baptist Association.

The proceeds from the sales support the food ministry, disaster relief response and emergency situations.

Baggett said the services provided include low cost clothing, shoes, household items and small furniture items. The proceeds from the sales support the food ministry, disaster relief response and emergency situations of those living in the local area along with other Mission efforts.

Food distribution is provided for those in need who meet the eligibility requirements by appointment only. Referrals are accepted from any church or agency for those who have had hardships due to health or difficult circumstances.

The food ministry is an on-gong ministry to help people in need with food and spiritual guidance.

Baggett said three essentials -volunteers, donations and shoppers, allow the Thrift Shop and Food Ministry to carry out the vital ministry.

Volunteers are needed and every donation and shopper is greatly appreciated.