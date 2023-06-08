‘Everything counts’ in Brundidge Sunday Published 6:12 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

It’s easy to have fun.

Just ask Dequante Shockley.

But, rather than ask, just come to Galloway Park in Brundidge Sunday afternoon and experience just how easy it is to have fun.

“Having fund doesn’t cost much,” said Shockley who is the organizer of “Everything Counts,”

“The purpose of Everything Counts is to make a positive impact and help underserved and unprivileged young people,” Shockley said. “That’s the main goal of Everything Counts. The underserved kids deserve to have good things in their lives and what’s better than having fun?’

Everything Counts offers different activities and events that are fun and positively influence young people, Shockley said.

One such activity is planned for 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday at Galloway Park in Brundidge.

“It’s a family event and everyone is invited and welcome,” Shockley said. “We’ll have co-ed softball for the adults and a bouncy house and different games for the kids. And it’s free and it’s fun.”

Shockley said he is looking forward to having more events in Brundidge.

“Everything Counts” is Troy-based but Shockley said there are youngsters in Brundidge who would benefit from the program but don’t have the means to travel to Troy.

“Everybody counts so we are bringing ‘Everything Counts’ to the kids,” he said.

The fun day in Brundidge is just one of the activities Everything Counts offers, including talent shows, Easter egg hunts, water slides and train rides and other fun things.

Monetary donations to Everything Counts are greatly appreciated as are items including balls, gloves and other outdoor game items.

Shockley invites kids and adults to Galloway Park in Brundidge Sunday afternoon.

“Brundidge has a great park for kids so we hope to have a big group of kids and adults Sunday afternoon. It’s free and it will definitely be fun.”