BPD arrests couple for theft at US Post Office Published 6:15 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

A wife and her husband have been charged with theft from the Brundidge Post Office.

According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, officers responded to what was initially believed to be a robbery at the Brundidge Post Office on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Green said investigators determined a postal employee, Brandie Boone, 44, of Brundidge, and her husband, Tory Boone, 47, of Brundidge, had allegedly stolen the money from the post office.

Green said Brandie Boone and Tory Boone had both been charged with first-degree theft of an undisclosed amount of money and had been transferred to the Pike County Jail. Green said the money was recovered during the course of the investigation.

Green said he wanted to thank Sheriff Russell Thomas and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service for assistance in the investigation. Green said he wanted to thank BPD investigators for a quick resolution in the case and said the incident remains under investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service.