William Sullivan named Academic All-American Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

On Wednesday, the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America team was released and Troy junior first baseman William Sullivan was named Third-Team Academic All-American.

Sullivan is the 20th student-athlete in Troy history to earn Academic All-America honors and the first baseball player to do so since 2014. He’s the 11th Trojan baseball player in school history to earn the honor.

The Orlando, Fla., native, graduated this year with a degree in exercise science, holding a 3.73 GPA. Sullivan was just as impressive on the field as he was in the classroom this season, boasting a .310 batting average with 53 RBIs, 15 doubles, three triples and a career-high 17 home runs. Sullivan is also Troy’s all-time leader in career hit-by-pitches with 45. On the defensive end, Sullivan boasted a .978 fielding percentage with 381 put outs, 20 assists and 40 double plays.