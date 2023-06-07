Treeheader Trail opens today Published 5:59 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Treeheader Walking Trail at Pike County Lake will be at 4 p.m. today (Thursday). The public is invited.

The trail is a joint project between Troy Parks and Recreation and Troy Troop 41 Eagle Scout candidate Andrew Dixon.

Dan Smith, Troy Parks and Recreation director, said Life Scout Andrew Dixon has worked extremely hard on his Eagle Scout project which was to make the Treeheader Walking Trail a reality.”

An Eagle Scout project is required to benefit the Scout’s community and must benefit an organization other than the Boy Scout of America. The project cannot be performed for an individual or a business or be commercial in nature.”

Smith said Dixon’s Eagle Scout project will be beneficial to all those who visit Pike County Lake to enjoy nature now and for years to come.

“We congratulate Andrew on the completion of the new Treeheader Walking Trail,” Smith said. “The trail is 1.8 miles in distance and is a beautiful trail to walk with much to see and enjoy. There is a large variety of trees and plants, birds of different kinds and deer and other woodland animals and, of course, there’s plenty of water. Pike County Lake is a wonderful place to enjoy nature.”

Smith said everyone is invited to the opening of the new Treeheader Walking Trail and to come back again and again.

“We hope that everyone who walks the trail will keep it clean and be respectful of others in all ways,” Smith said. “I congratulate Andrew Dixon on a job well done.

The Treeheader Walking Trial will be open from sunrise until one hour before sunset daily, except Wednesday.