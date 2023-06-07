Johnson Center ‘packed’ art-filled summer Published 5:59 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts is in high gear for the summer bringing art to community kids.

Andrea Pack, JCA director, said the arts center offers a variety of art-related programs and activities for ages four to 14.

Pack said the JCA is excited about its six-week art enrichment programs for the Boys and Girls Club and Troy First Methodist Church and the hands-on and enrichment arts opportunities it provides.

Summer Art Explosion at the Studio and Art by the Tracks are taught by drama, music, and art education graduates of Troy University to 70 children, ages 6-12.

“We have three sessions this year, adding an extra week from last year due to the high interest with winners of the TroyFest Student Art Competition on display at the Charles Henderson Child Health Center,” Pack said.

Exhibiting artists at the Johnson Center through August 4 are Cynthia Wagner and Amy Feger, both are excellent artists and their artwork is appropriate and enjoyable for families to view, Pack said, adding that the JCA will have drop-in summer art activities available in the art center’s foyer throughout the summer.

“Beginning July 8, Second Saturday Studio will be open to adults who would like to come and create with their own materials or materials we have on hand,” Pack said. “Second Saturday will take place in the Tile Gallery, with the main gallery spaces also open for the public one Saturday a month from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We are curious to see how this will be received by the public to be open on a Saturday, if successful we will continue, if not, it may go away. Just feeling out demand.”

Summertime is always Arty Party time at the JCA.

“We will be happy to schedule a party for a birthday or a group at Art by the Tracks,” Pack said. “Just give us a call at 670-2287.