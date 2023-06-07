Brundidge seeks CDBG for wastewater plant Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Brundidge City Council held a public hearing prior to its Tuesday night meeting to discuss the city’s submission for the Program Year 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Ashton Hutchinson, South Central Alabama Development Council, said Brundidge is eligible to apply for an infrastructure grant for upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The council was in agreement that upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant are needed and will be beneficial to the city now and in the years to come.

In current business, the council heard from Jorie Scott, chief operations officer of The Snow Community Enrichment Foundation. Scott said the foundation is backing a community yard sale sponsored by the City of Clio on June 24 in the city hall parking lot. The yard sale will benefit the services supported by the Snow Community Enrichment Foundation.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright gave an update on the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) ongoing at Ramage Park on South Main Street. Wright said costs of the project continue to go up but the project is moving ahead with the installation of a playground for kids ages three to 13. Plans are to also have barbecue grills and picnic tables and a five-foot wide, asphalt walking trail that will include the present walking trail and continue about one mile around the perimeter of the park.

Park plans also include a beautification project.

Wright discussed the need for and the approval of a city Utility Rate Study. The council was in agreement with the need for the study.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.