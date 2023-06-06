Wiregrass Wolverines announce 2023 schedule Published 8:31 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The Wiregrass Wolverines, a new semi-professional football team, will officially kickoff their inaugural season on July 8.

The Wolverines are made up of former high school football players from across the area with former Elba Tigers, Pike County Bulldogs, Enterprise Wildcats and more making up the roster. The Wolverines were originally scheduled to play in the Amateur to Professional Development Football League (APDFL) but will instead play in the upstart Southeast Championship Football (SCF) league. The inaugural season will see teams from Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee compete across four divisions.

In the Southwest Division, the Wolverines will be joined by the Capital City Ligers out of Montgomery and the Houston County Warriors from Dothan. The Northwest Division will feature the Mob City Avengers and Winchester Ducks from Tennessee along with the Cartersville Cardinals from Georgia. The Northeast Division will feature the Clayton County Spartans, Cherokee County Bruins, and the Georgia Ravens from Georgia. The Southeast Division will feature the Savannah Raiders, The Tribe and the Georgia Crushers from Georgia.

The Wolverines will play all of their home games in Elba’s Miller Memorial Stadium, the former stadium of Elba High School before the school relocated across town. The Wolverines will open the season on July 8 at home against Houston County and, following a bye week, will return home to face the Georgia Crushers on July 22. The Wolverines close out July on the road at the Capital City Ligers on July 29 in Montgomery.

On Aug. 5, the Wolverines host The Tribe and then travel to Riverdale, Ga., to face the Clayton County Spartans on Aug. 12. The Wolverines are on the road again on Aug. 19 in Dothan against the Houston County Warriors before facing the Capital City Ligers at home on Aug. 26.

The Wolverines open the final month of the regular season on the road at the Georgia Crushers in Albany, Ga. The Wolverines are on the road again in Douglas, Ga., to face The Tribe on Sept. 9 before wrapping up the regular season at home against the Savannah Raiders on Sept. 16.