Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Obituary Published 7:32 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Joan Hamm Aldridge

Joan Hamm Aldridge, beloved wife, mother and “Grammie”, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be at 11:00am on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Spring Hill Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A native of Pike County, Joan spent over 30 years as an educator. The first half of her teaching career was spent in special education. She was awarded teacher of the year while teaching at McInnis School in Montgomery in the 1970’s. She taught kindergarten for the last half of her career. Her students would see her out and about in town and greet her with “you were my favorite teacher.” Teaching gave her many lifelong friends whom she cherished dearly. She loved her students, but her favorite title was “Grammie” to her grandsons. She loved her family and was close knit with her sisters and brother. Joan was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Loving survivors include her husband of 49 years, Larry Aldridge; daughters, Lexie Aldridge, Courtney Norris (T.J.); grandsons, Tommy Norris, Trent Norris; and her siblings, Dorothy Hamm Harrison, Regal Hamm (Nancy), and Rita Hamm Richburg (Louie), and many beloved nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Gilberitta Hamm.