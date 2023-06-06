Troy Kiwanians Host’ ‘Best In Alabama Car Show’ Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The Troy Kiwanis Club hosted its 9th Annual Best in Alabama Car Show on Saturday at the Charles Henderson High School student parking lot.

Forty-two vehicles were entered in the prestigious show, including ’57 Chevys, a 1970 Plymouth Superbird and a showcase of other vehicles.

Ed Averett, Troy Kiwanis Club member, said several winners walked away with trophies in various categories including highest mileage, longest relationship with the vehicle, best interior, best Ford Motor Company, best Mopar, best GM, best import, best bike and several others.

“It was a beautiful day to host these car, truck and motorcycle owners who all had rich stories to tell about the connection between vehicle, owner, family, friends and community,” Averett said. “It’s inspiring to see how dedication to something can bring so many people together,”

The Troy Kiwanis Club will use the proceeds from the 2023 car show to promote literacy for children of the Troy community as well as to help prevent tetanus for kids around the world, Averett said.

The Troy Kiwanis Club’s mission is to improve the lives of children in the community by promoting literacy.

Those who are interested in joining the Troy Kiwanis Club are encouraged to let their interests be made known.

The Troy Kiwanis Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the backroom of The Half Shell.