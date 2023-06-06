Troy Football announces 11th Annual Women’s Clinic Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Troy University will host its 11th Annual Troy Football Women’s Clinic on July 27, hosted by Jon and Ginny Sumrall.

The clinic, which is presented by Troy Regional Medical Center, will take place from 5 until 8 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy on July 27. Admission is $25 per person and includes a clinic T-shirt, snacks and drinks and a behind-the-scenes look at the Troy Football program.

The Troy football staff will go through on-field drills and go through other exclusive programing for those in attendance. Women that choose to take part in the clinic are encouraged to wear comfortable Troy clothing to the event.

“Last year’s event was one of the most fun nights we’ve had during our time in Troy,” the Sumralls said. “The Women’s Clinic has grown each year, and we continue to be awed by the passion shown by our fans, especially the women of Troy. We look forward to hosting this event every year and can’t wait for another amazing night of fun and football.”

To register online, visit TroyTrojans.com/FootballClinic.