JCA hosts artist reception for Amy Feger Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Art and science might seem like “strange bedfellows” but, not when the artist is Amy Feger.

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host a reception for exhibiting artist, Amy Feger, on Thursday night. The public is invited to what Andrea Pack, JCA director, said will be a fascinating evening that will begin with refreshments and fellowship from 5 until 6 p.m. and with an artist’s talk from 6 until 7 p.m.

Amy Feger is a Southern artist who makes her home in Montevallo where she teaches in the art department at the university there. Her paintings are inspired by the changes she finds in nature and the impact of humans to the ecology of the land.

Pack had the opportunity to talk with the artist when she dropped off her work for her exhibit titled “It Remains to be Seen.”

“Amy Feger’s artwork is more traditional landscapes,” Pack said. “What is so interesting about her work is the ‘science’ of it…. the impact of climate change on our landscapes. “

Pack said those who attend the artist’s reception will hear Feger’s thinking process behind her work.

“Amy will have much to share about art and about our changing landscapes,” Pack said. “Her artist’s talk will be of interest to both art lovers and science enthusiast. It will be enlightening to hear the stories about her artwork and what she says about how science affects art.”

Those who see Feger’s work and hear her experiences will have a different “view” of her work and about our changing world.

Those who appreciate art and those who acknowledge the consequences of climate change on the landscape will be entertained and enlightened because “It Remains to be Seen.”

The JCA’s regular hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.