Bartolero, Whibbs earn All-Regional honors Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Troy Baseball seniors Caleb Bartolero and Donovan Whibbs both earned All-Regional honors for their performances in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional last week.

During the regional tournament, Bartolero earned five hits, four RBIs, one home run and three runs. Bartolero earned five put outs in the field with two assists, as well. Bartolero earned All-Sun Belt First-Tem honors this season. Bartolero finished the 2023 season with a .309 batting average, 17 doubles, 16 home runs, 61 RBIs and 54 runs along with 210 put outs, 97 assists and eight double plays with a .950 fielding percentage on defense.

Whibbs earned four hits, one double, one RBI, one run and stole two bases. On defense, he earned five put outs, seven assists and three double plays on defense. For the 2023 season, Whibbs earned a .281 batting average with five doubles, two triples, five homers, 22 RBIs and 30 runs. On defense, he earned a .967 fielding percentage with 57 put outs, 60 assists and 14 double plays.

Whibbs and Bartolero were among the senior leaders that led the Trojans to their first NCAA Regional since 2018 and 40 wins on the season.