Troy to host Scott Cross Basketball Camp

Troy University will play host to the annual Scott Cross Basketball Camp for children of all ages this month, from first to 12th grade.

While Troy holds a number of team and “Elite” camps throughout the summer – for high school students – the Scott Cross Basketball Camp is for children of all ages to come and learn the fundamentals and skills of basketball. Players will have the opportunity to learn from Division I coaches and players at the camp.

The camp is held June 12 through June 15 and the cost to take part in the camp is $100 per camper. Grades first through fourth will take part in the camp from 9 until 11 a.m. each day and those campers will use an eight-foot goal.

Grades five through eight will use a 10-foot goal and will go from noon until 2 p.m. each day, while grades nine through 12 will go from 3 until 5 p.m. each day. All sessions will be held at Trojan Arena on the campus of Troy University.

Any parents that wish to register their children, can do so at https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?id=237080.