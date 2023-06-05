Troy Post 70 wins Showcase Series Published 9:05 am Monday, June 5, 2023

The reigning American League World Series Champion Troy Post 70 19U squad started off the summer baseball season by capturing the Showcase Series in Ozark this weekend, defeating Troy Post 70’s 17U Squad in the Series Championship.

The 19U team got things started with a resounding 9-4 win over the Prime 9 Black 18U team from Dothan. Former Pike Lib star Cason Eubanks – who now plays at Georgia Southern – led Post 70 at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two triples and four runs. Southern Union Community College’s Tanner Taylor, from Headland, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and one run.

Greenville’s Christian Hill, who will play college baseball at Alabama State, earned the win on the mound, striking out six batters and giving up no hits or runs in four innings pitched.

Next, Post 70’s 19U team blasted their way to a 10-2 win over the Alabama Outlaws from Helena. Taylor went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, a triple, one RBI and two runs, while Eubanks went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Hill went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, as well.

On the mound, Headland’s Jake Johnson got the win, striking out four batters and giving up one hit and one earned run in three innings pitched.

In game three, the 19U team bested Prime 9 Grey by a score of 9-5. Post 70 went into the fourth inning trailing for the first time this summer, 5-0, but exploded to score six runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to pick up the win.

Ariton’s Landon Tyler earned two RBIs and a run in the win, while Opelika’s Bryce Speakman scored two runs. Shelton State’s Mason Steele earned the win on the mound, striking out one batter and giving up one hit and no runs in two innings.

The 17U squad got the tournament off to an exciting start with a 4-3 win over Prime 9 Grey after holding off a late comeback attempt. Post 70 jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and Prime 9 chipped away at that lead by scoring one run in the fourth and two in the sixth but couldn’t draw any closer.

Houston Academy’s Cam Dyer went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run, while Ariton’s Caden Collier and Pike Lib’s Payne Jefcoat each hit a double.

Wicksburg’s Easton Dean got the win on the mound, striking out three batters and giving up two hits and one earned run in three and 1/3 innings. Pike Lib’s Will Rice struck out one batter and gave up one hit and no runs in his one inning on the mound.

Next, the Post 70 17U team battled to a 10-10 tie with the North Florida Black Sox. Post 70 went into the fifth inning leading 10-4 but the Black Sox turned six runs in the fifth inning to secure the tie.

Collier led Post 70 at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and one run, while Charles Henderson’s Parker Adams scored one run and Goshen’s Tyler McLendon earned one RBI. Dothan pitcher Cole Hewitt struck out two batters and gave up six hits and two earned runs in four innings pitched.

The Post 70 17U team secured its spot in the tournament championship with a 3-0 shutout win over Prime 9 18U. Collier went 2-for-4 at the plate, while Andalusia’s Parker Adams went 2-for-3 with a run. Jefcoat also earned a run.

Headland’s Bryce Gover got the win on the mound, striking out three batters and giving up four hits and no runs in five and 1/3 innings pitched.

In the all-Troy finals, the 19U team won 12-1 in four innings. Enterprise’s Drew Shiver went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, while his Enterprise teammate Brady Richardson – who will play college baseball at Troy – went 1-for-1 for with two runs. Speakman went 2-for-2 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs, while Eubanks earned two RBIs and two runs.

Taylor got the win on the mound, striking out two batters and giving up three hits and no runs in three innings pitched.

For the 17U team, McLendon went 1-for-2 at the plate, while Mason East’s Gunner Justice scored the lone run. McLendon pitched one inning and gave up no hits or runs, while Florala’s Dalton Jackson struck out one batter and gave up four hits and three earned runs in one and 1/3 innings pitched.