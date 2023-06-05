Registration for swimming lessons open Published 1:45 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

The registration period for summer swimming lessons is now open at Troy Parks and Recreation.

This year’s swimming lessons will take place in July and registration is open from now until June 29. There will be four levels of swimming lessons during the summer period.

Level 1 is for a swimmer with little to no experience in or around water and focuses on increasing a swimmer’s confidence around and in water. There will also be a focus on a swimmer’s ability to get their face wet, blow bubbles, submerge and kick with some assistance. Swimmers will learn how to retrieve objects from the bottom of the pool in the shallow end. Level 1 is for ages three through six and the cost is $50 for six classes.

Level 2 is for swimmers who are comfortable around water but struggle to float on their own and will focus on the swimmer’s ability to get horizontal in the water and float with their feet off the bottom of the pool with their face in the water without help of an instructor. These swimmers should already be comfortable in and around water and with going under water. They should also be able to kick in the water with the help of a board to help them get horizontal. There will also be a focus on short-distance swimming. Level two is for ages three through 11. The cost for Level 2 is $50 for six classes.

Level three is for swimmers who can fully submerge underwater and float, while taking their feet off the bottom without the assistance of an instructor but need guidance on strokes, distance and breath regulation. Level three is for ages three through 11. The cost for Level 3 is $50 for six classes.

The adult swimming classes are designed for all participants, 12 years old and above, no matter the experience of the participant. The cost for the adult swimming class is $50 for six classes.

Any one with questions, or for more information, contact Troy Parks and Recreation Aquatics Coordinator Samantha Wilson at (334) 674-2459 or Samantha.wilson@troyal.gov. Those interested can register online, at www.troyrecreation.reddesk.com/community/program.