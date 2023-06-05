‘A Thousand Cowboys’ sells out shows Published 6:11 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

“A Thousand Cowboys” a musical by Tori Lee Averett, played to three “sold out” audiences at the Big Brick Market in downtown Brundidge Thursday through Saturday.

Averett said she was excited to premier “A Thousand Cowboys” in Brundidge, which is continuing to develop as a creative, art, entertainment and cultural center of the county.

“We are excited to support The Big Brick Market as well as its efforts to make space for arts and entertainment,” Averett said.

“A Thousand Cowboys” was directed by Brett Warnke, who is now based in New York City.

“Brett really loves Pike County and wanted to help in the efforts to launch a community-based theater effort,” Averett said. “We hope this project can serve as a foundation for future efforts and funding.”

Theresa Trawick Brundidge library director, said “A Thousand Cowboys” was amazing.

“The acting and the music were wonderful,” Trawick said. “I hope this was not the last opportunity to see such an amazing show. And, I liked the message– the message is that women have had to go through difficult times to find their own paths. We have come a long way but still have a way to go from the time when we had to depend on a man making a future for us.”