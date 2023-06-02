Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center receives accreditation Published 6:35 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) has approved accreditation for the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center Sleep Program. The accreditation is in effect for three years. According to the award letter, “ACHC finds that your company has demonstrated that it operates at a level of quality, integrity and effectiveness consistent with its standards.”

“We are very pleased with the Commission’s accreditation survey, which found no deficiencies,” said Rick Smith, Troy Regional CEO. “As stated in our award letter, accreditation is an achievement of which our organization can be proud and one that marks our commitment to quality in the provision of care. Our sleep care team is dedicated to providing the absolute best possible care to each of our patients.”

The accreditation includes Home Sleep Testing and Sleep Lab/Center Services, the two programs available in the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center. Tests conducted in the center include diagnostic testing, Positive Airway Pressure Therapy, Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) and Maintenance Wakefulness Test (MWT) commonly used for patients with suspected Narcolepsy, and Department of Transportation (DOT) Testing. In addition to Overnight In-Center Sleep Testing, In-Home Sleep Apnea testing is also available.

Bill Nelson, director of the center, explained that sleep technologies assist in the evaluation and follow-up care of patients with sleep disorders. “Sleep technologist interact directly with patients assisting our board-certified sleep medicine physicians with diagnostic tests at the Sleep Disorders Center,” he said. “Each sleep technologist has completed special training and obtained certification.”

To maintain accreditation, the Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center is required to continue to comply with ACHC Accreditation Standards during the three-year accreditation period.

About Troy Regional Medical Center

Founded in 1969 and serving a six-county area, Troy Regional Medical Center is a 97-bed licensed facility operated under the direction of the Troy Hospital Health Care Authority Board. Troy Regional is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. In addition to providing emergency and acute care, the Center offers an extensive range of in- and out-patient services, both diagnostic and for treatment. For more information, visit www.troymedicalcenter.com