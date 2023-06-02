Saturday, June 3, 2023, Troy Police Reports

Published 6:36 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

May 26

McSwain, Olin, O, Age 34, Alias warrant

Delgado, Christian A, Age 29, Possession of Marijuana

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Harris, Zhadrick L, Age 26, Alias Warrants

Floyd, Bradley A, Age 31, Public Intoxication

May 27

Edwards, Jablonski L, Age 34, Harassment

Stackhouse, Reva R, Age 37, Alias Warrant

Ivey, John R, Age 37, Public Intoxication

Pugh, Tedrick D, Age 40, Contempt of Court

Hilliard, Clifford E, Age 64, Capias Warrant

May 28

Starks, Kei-Yaun’ Drae J, Age 21, Possession of Marijuana

Minor, Age 18, DUI, Possession of Marijuana

Lee, Peggy A, Age 67, Theft, Criminal Trespass

Taylor, Larie J, Age 64, Theft, Alias warrant

Crenshaw Jr., Larry D, Age 64, Alias warrant

May 29

Williams, Genesis A, Age 24, Disorderly Conduct

Smith, Jalan I, Age 24, Contempt of Court

Tolbert, Felicia R, Age 51, Alias Warrant

May 30

Collins, Kyle M, Age 36, Receiving Stolen Property x 2

Minor, B & E Vehicle

Minor, B & E Vehicle

Minor, B & E Vehicle, Reckless Murder

Proper, Dean A, Age 56, DUI

May 31

Edwards, Jabori A, Age 25, Harassment

Hilliard Jr, Donnie G, Age 35, B/E vehicle, Theft

White, Hannah, Age 23, Harassment

More News

Troy Regional Sleep Disorders Center receives accreditation

Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

Donna Jones honored with ‘Book Of Golden Deeds Award’

Back Tractoring …

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events