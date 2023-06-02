Saturday, June 3, 2023, Troy Police Reports
Published 6:36 pm Friday, June 2, 2023
May 26
McSwain, Olin, O, Age 34, Alias warrant
Delgado, Christian A, Age 29, Possession of Marijuana
Harris, Zhadrick L, Age 26, Alias Warrants
Floyd, Bradley A, Age 31, Public Intoxication
May 27
Edwards, Jablonski L, Age 34, Harassment
Stackhouse, Reva R, Age 37, Alias Warrant
Ivey, John R, Age 37, Public Intoxication
Pugh, Tedrick D, Age 40, Contempt of Court
Hilliard, Clifford E, Age 64, Capias Warrant
May 28
Starks, Kei-Yaun’ Drae J, Age 21, Possession of Marijuana
Minor, Age 18, DUI, Possession of Marijuana
Lee, Peggy A, Age 67, Theft, Criminal Trespass
Taylor, Larie J, Age 64, Theft, Alias warrant
Crenshaw Jr., Larry D, Age 64, Alias warrant
May 29
Williams, Genesis A, Age 24, Disorderly Conduct
Smith, Jalan I, Age 24, Contempt of Court
Tolbert, Felicia R, Age 51, Alias Warrant
May 30
Collins, Kyle M, Age 36, Receiving Stolen Property x 2
Minor, B & E Vehicle
Minor, B & E Vehicle
Minor, B & E Vehicle, Reckless Murder
Proper, Dean A, Age 56, DUI
May 31
Edwards, Jabori A, Age 25, Harassment
Hilliard Jr, Donnie G, Age 35, B/E vehicle, Theft
White, Hannah, Age 23, Harassment