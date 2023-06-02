Ray Money Jr. bringing more laughter to Troy Published 12:28 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Comedian – and Troy native – Ray Money Jr. is bringing his “Silly Saturdays” comedy show back to Flo’s Kitchen in Troy on June 17.

Money and his wife, Tara Money, started the regular comedy shows at downtown Troy’s staple Flo’s Kitchen back in February and this time around are bringing national comedian Licita “Sweet Baby Kita” Cromer with them.

“We’re trying to bring some really good entertainment to the city,” Money said. “I’ve been doing comedy for 10 years and this is a place for me to work out material and to bring friends and people I know in comedy out to perform and make sure we have an amazing show each and every time. It’s a great space for other artist to have the ability to have a great place to showcase their talent and it’s also a chance for people in the city to come out and have a great, fun night at a reasonable price.”

Kita is a native of South Carolina and is considered one of the top comedians in Atlanta, Ga., winning Atlanta’s Hottest Female Comedienne for three straight years along with winning the Showtime at the Apollo in 2018. She’s also made numerous appearances on shows like the Steve Harvey Show and appeared on Kevin Hart’s “Hart of the City” in 2017.

“She’s the Carolina Queen of Comedy and a Showtime at the Apollo winner,” Money said of Kita. “She’s our first female headliner to have in Troy. There are a lot of other funny comedians out there but she is one of the strongest and best comics I know.”

Money said that comedy fans can expect plenty of fun and laughter from the pair.

“You can expected the unexpected,” Money said with a laugh. “Laughter, though, that’s the biggest thing. You’re going to get a lot of laughter. No matter the size of the show, whether it’s one person there or 1,000 people, we have a great time. It will be a fun, full show.”

“Silly Saturdays” will take place on June 17 at Flo’s Kitchen in downtown Troy with two different shows, one beginning at 6:30 and the other beginning at 9:30 p.m. Flo’s Kitchen will also have a special event menu available during the event. Tickets start at $15 and are available online, at https://troycomedy.eventbrite.com/