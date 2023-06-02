Enterprise to host Well-Being Town Hall and Resource Fair for Wiregrass Vets Published 10:43 am Friday, June 2, 2023

The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge and the City of Enterprise will host a veterans well-being town hall and resource fair for Wiregrass veterans on Friday, June 9 at the Enterprise Civic Center.

The event is inspired by the state’s effort called Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families (SMVF), which aims to combat the continuing stigma veterans face with mental illness. Recent data shows that 143 veterans in Alabama died via suicide in 2021, which is higher than the national veteran average and much higher than the national civilian average.

This town hall will be highlighted by a discussion of the benefits of 911 and 988 and how the two emergency resources serve the community. It will also feature an opportunity for veterans and the community to hear from other resources, like the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA), the Enterprise Career Center, Central Alabama Veterans Health Care Systems, Civilian Marksmanship Program, South Central Mental Health, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and the Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition.

The resource fair will also provide an opportunity to meet with ADVA Veterans Service Officers to learn more about how to apply for VA benefits, file for VA compensation and pension claims, access healthcare services and discuss additional veterans-related programs. Other well-being and mental health-related resources for the Wiregrass will also be in attendance.

For more information about Alabama’s Challenge and veterans well-being resources, visit vetsforhope.com. The town and resource fair will take place on June 9 at the Enterprise Civic Center in Enterprise beginning at 1 p.m.