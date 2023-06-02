Donna Jones honored with ‘Book Of Golden Deeds Award’ Published 6:32 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

Donna McLaney Jones has been recognized with the Troy Exchange Club’s prestigious Annual Book of Golden Deeds Award.

The award is given each year to someone nominated for their service in the community without recognition or pay. Dr. Edward Merkel presented the award to Jones at the club’s May meeting.

Jerry Beckett, club president, said he knows of no one who is more deserving of the Book of Golden Deeds Award.

Jones enjoys serving others and giving back to her community, Beckett said.

“She enjoys giving back and she does so in many different ways,” Beckett said. “She volunteers her time to help others and she enjoys what she does and it shows.”

Beckett said Jones, a nine-year member of the Troy Exchange Club, has served the club as an officer, including president and also on the state level. She currently serves as secretary of the club. She is a District Director and National Volunteer Field Representative and readily serves when asked.

Jones is and has been involved with club’s annual Vidalia onion sale and other club activities.

She gives freely of her time and talents in many other ways.

She has been a longtime supporter of the Pike County Salvation Army and its Annual Red Kettle Campaign and is a member of its advisory board. Jones is also a member of the Pike County Heart Board and the Brundidge Historical Society.

Jones is a member of Antioch Baptist Church and “Mimi” to four grandsons.

She expressed appreciation to the Troy Exchange Club for the recognition.

“I enjoy serving others and giving back to the community,” Jones said. “I appreciate each opportunity I have to do something worthwhile for others and for my community. I hope I am worthy of this honor.”