Troy catcher Emma Faulk offering summer softball lessons Published 9:53 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Troy University freshman catcher Emma Faulk is offering softball lessons this summer in Enterprise for youth and high school players.

The softball lessons will focus on essential fundamentals of catching and will be done at Johnny Henderson Park in Enterprise. The cost for a lesson is $30 and each lesson is 45 minutes.

Faulk was a star player at Enterprise High School, earning a .368 batting average with 14 doubles, two homers, 31 RBIs and 13 runs scored as a senior. She earned a .329 batting average for her career with 58 total RBIs, 19 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and a .476 career on-base percentage.

Faulk originally committed to play college softball at Auburn-Montgomery but when AUM coach Eric Newell took over as Troy’s softball coach, Faulk signed at Troy instead. In her freshman season in 2023, Faulk played in 19 games, with two starts, and earned .909 fielding percentage at catcher with 28 putouts and two assists on the season. She earned her first career hit against Jacksonville on March 3.

Those interested in lessons can call (334) 470-8028.