Shane Lewis earns All-American honors Published 12:55 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Collegiate Baseball released its 2023 All-American team on Thursday and Troy sophomore Shane Lewis was named Third-Team All-American.

Lewis is the 61st player in Troy history to earn All-American honors and the first Trojan to be named All-American since 2021. He’s also the 27th Troy player to be named to an All-American team since the move to Division I in 1993.

Lewis finished the 2023 regular season – his first at Troy – with a .291 batting average along with a school record 27 home runs – which ranks first in the Sun Belt and second in the nation – along with 76 RBIs, which ranks second in school history.

“We are very proud of Shane being named an All-American,” Troy Coach Skylar Meade said. “It’s a deserved honor for him and the program. Accolades for individuals also indicate team success, and we are excited Shane can walk into this week’s regional with ‘All American’ attached to his name.”

Lewis has seen plenty of individual awards and honors in his first season as a Trojan, being named First-Team All-Sun Belt, Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Sun Belt Player of the Year.

Lewis is one of just four players representing schools in the State of Alabama to earn All-American honors, joining Alabama State pitcher Omar Melendez, Samford pitcher Jacob Cravey. Cravey is an Andalusia native.

Lewis and the Trojans will play Boston College in the first round of the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional in Tuscaloosa on Friday at 2 p.m.