Kiwanis car show Saturday Published 6:26 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

The Troy Kiwanis Club’s “The Best in Alabama Car Show” is set for Saturday at the Charles Henderson High School parking lot beginning at 9 a.m.

All those who take great pride in their “rides” are invited to participate, said Caleb Dawson, chair of Troy Kiwanis Club’s ‘The Best in Alabama Car Show.”

The entry fee is $30 and the show is open to cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Day-of entries are welcome.

The talk around town on Thursday was that at least one 1960s’ Hemi will be there.

Hemis are prized by all gearheads, wrench monkeys, and gasoline-swillers. So, it will be worth being there if you are one among them.

The Best in Alabama Car Show will have awards in a variety of traditional categories such as “Best n Show,” “People’s Choice” and “Participants’ Choice” and also specialty awards including the vehicle with the highest mileage and the longest owner/vehicle relationship.

Dawson said “The Best in Alabama Car Show” will be an amazing show and a fun show for those who show and those who come to see.

Admission to the Troy Kiwanis Club’s car show is free and open to the public.