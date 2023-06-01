Jaidyn Wilson transferring to EWU Published 9:36 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Last week, former Troy Trojan – and Brundidge native – Jaidyn Wilson announced that he would be transferring to Edward Waters University to continue his football career.

The EWU Tigers are a Division II program based in Jacksonville, Fla. EWU was Florida’s first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) and is the only HBCU program in Florida that is currently a member of Division II.

Wilson was a star quarterback for Pike County High School before starting his college career at Lakeland University in Wisconsin. He played in six games as a freshman there, completing 11-of-28 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown.

Wilson transferred to Southwest Mississippi Community College before returning home to Pike County to play receiver at Troy University. Wilson caught three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown during Troy’s T-Day spring game back in April before entering the transfer portal following the spring.

Wilson will have two years of eligibility left in his college career. Wilson’s brother, Ian Foster, will be entering his freshman season at Marshall University this coming season.