Daily Dose Nutrition opens on the square Published 6:29 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Those who desire a daily dose of nutrition, need only to look as far as 78 N Court Square in downtown Troy.

Daily Dose Nutrition is now open and owner Kaitlyn Richardson already feels at home around the square.

Richardson is originally from Kinston but has called Troy home for three years now. She also owns Home Town Nutrition in Slocomb so she is not new to nutrition.

“For a while, I have wanted to open a nutrition shop on the square, so I was excited to have the opportunity,” she said. “Everyone is interested in their health and good nutrition. Daily Dose Nutrition is where you can go for what you need whether it’s a free wellness evaluation or a boost of energy with nutrition-based shakes, teas, coffee and beverages.”

Richardson said it is her desire, her goal, to become the go-to spot for those in Troy and the local area to fuel their day.

The goal of Daily Dose Nutrition, is to provide great nutrition for the entire community, Richardson said.

Daily Dose Nutrition offers protein shakes, energizing teas, coffee, snacks and pre-post workout beverages and a place to sit, relax and leave good company energized.

Richardson said good nutrition is important to everyone.

Daily Dose Nutrition also offers health coaching and meal planning and Richardson is available to answer questions. It is her desire, her goal, to keep the community fueled with the best energy.