Troy Women’s Hoops adds pair of transfers Published 1:11 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

On Wednesday, the Troy Trojans’ women’s basketball team announced the signing of two transfer players to the 2023 signing class. Those players include former Arkansas State guard Leilani Augmon and Monroe College center Sara Carvajal-Caro.

Carvajal-Caro, a 6-foot-3-inch native of Spain, played high school basketball at IES Macarena de Sevilla in Spain. Carvajal-Caro started her college career at Monroe College in New York. Over two seasons with Monroe College, she averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

“Sara immediately fills a specific need that we had on our roster in that she can hold her ground defensively against bigger post players, and she can wall up and protect the paint,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “As a bonus, she is also a skilled scorer around the basket with good hands and good footwork. We are thrilled to add Sara to our family.”

Augmon comes to Troy after spending the past two seasons at Sun Belt foe Arkansas State. The 5-foot-11-inch San Jose, California, native earned All-Conference honors as a senior at Silver Creek High School, averaging 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. She started her college career at Seward County Community College in Kansas. As a freshman, she earned KJCCC Freshman of the Year, All-KJCCC and JUCO All-Star honors.

Augmon transferred to Salt Lake Junior College in Utah for her sophomore season and averaged 9.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. She transferred to Arkansas State in 2021 and redshirted before becoming a mainstay on the Red Wolves squad this past season. She averaged eight points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for Arkansas State in 2022-2023. Augmon played both guard and forward at ASU. She comes to Troy with two years of eligibility left.

“Leilani is a great addition to our roster,” Rigby said. “She fits in perfectly with our up-tempo style. She is a versatile player who has the ability and skill set to play both inside and on the perimeter. We are excited to get started with her because, due to her strong work ethic and high ceiling of potential, we believe she will be a special player.”

Augmon and Carvajal-Caro join a list of transfers that have been added to the Troy roster that includes former Georgia State guard Zay Dyer, Eastern Florida State College guard Leilani Guion and former Xavier guard Shaulana Wagner.