Troy University and adidas sign apparel extension Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Troy University Athletics announced Tuesday a multi-year extension of its two-decade-long partnership with adidas to be the official athletic apparel and footwear provider of Troy Athletics for the next five years; the Trojans will now be outfitted by adidas through the 2027-28 athletic year.

“This is a significant and strategic partnership between Troy Athletics and adidas that will continue to elevate our brand, maximize our opportunities while providing championship level resources for our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Jones said. “adidas has been and continues to be a great partner, and I am very appreciative of their continued partnership. adidas is at the forefront of the ever-changing landscape in collegiate athletics.”

Due to the partnership, adidas will continue to supply Troy’s student-athletes, coaching staff and support staff with apparel, uniforms, footwear and other equipment. In recent years Troy Athletics’ teams have worked with adidas to further enhance the TROY brand with introduction of new marks on jerseys such as the Troy script, Trojans script and patriotic designs. The renewal of this agreement will serve to further elevate the student-athlete experience for all programs.

In addition to outfitting Troy’s Athletic teams, adidas has provided Troy’s student-athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities through its adidas NIL affiliate marketing program, where student-athletes can serve as adidas brand ambassadors.