Troy Soccer announces 2023 schedule Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

On May 31, Troy University Athletics announced the 2023 schedule for the Troy Trojans soccer team.

Troy’s non-conference slate is headlined by an Aug. 20 showdown on the road at the SEC’s Auburn. Troy and Auburn have matched up two times in the past three years, including a loss to the Tigers in 2021. Troy has an 0-5 record all-time against Auburn.

Troy will open the season with home exhibitions against Middle Georgia State on Aug. 7 and UAB on Aug. 12 before traveling to Lipscomb on Aug. 17 for the season opener. After facing Auburn on Aug. 20, the Trojans travel to Mobile to play Kennesaw State on Aug. 24 and Queens of Charlotte on Aug. 27. The matchup with Queens will be the first time the two schools have ever played.

Troy finally opens the regular season home slate on Aug. 31 for the first of three straight home games against in-state non-conference opponents Alabama A&M on Aug. 31, Alabama State on Sept. 3 and Samford on Sept. 7. Troy hits the road on Sept. 10 to face North Florida in the non-conference finale.

Sun Belt Conference play begins on the road on Sept. 17 at Appalachian State before the Trojans host Southern Miss on Sept. 21. Troy then travels to Texas State on Sept. 24 and closes out September at home against Marshal on Sept. 30.

The Trojans open up October on the road at Arkansas State but then host back-to-back home games against South Alabama on Oct. 8 and Coastal Carolina on Oct. 14. Troy travels to ULM on Oct. 19 and then hosts Louisiana in the home finale on Oct. 22 before traveling to Georgia Southern for the final regular season game of the season on Oct. 25. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held Oct. 31-Nov. 5 in Foley.