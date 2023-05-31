Troy announces game times for four 2023 football games Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The game times, and TV networks, for four of Troy’s 2023 football games were revealed on May 31.

The first three weeks of the season are now set with Troy’s season opener against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 2 set for a 6 p.m. kickoff for a game that will stream on ESPN+. The week two matchup at Kansas State on Sept. 9 will kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be televised on FS1, a rare game for the Trojans on one of the FOX networks.

Troy’s week three game, the Sun Belt opener, against James Madison on Sept. 16 at home will kickoff at 6 p.m. with the TV network announced later. Troy’s Nov. 2 rivalry game against South Alabama at home will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. That will be Troy’s only Thursday night game of the season.

Troy also announced a series of prizes that season ticket holders can win between now and Aug. 23. The May 31 drawing will see a winner win two sideline passes to the South Alabama game. Other possible prizes are listed below.

June 7: Stadium Club seats for the Stephen F Austin game

June 14: $100 gift card to Trojan Threads

June 21: Lot 4 parking pass for the Arkansas State game and free Chik-fil-a food

June 28: Lunch with head coach Jon Sumrall in the North End Zone Facility

July 5: Four courtside tickets for a Troy men’s or women’s basketball non-conference game

July 12: Two tickets for a Troy Football road game of your choosing

July 19: Lot 4 parking pass for the South Alabama game and free food from Jersey Mike’s

July 26: A tent on Tailgate Terrace for the Stephen F. Austin game. Tent, tables, chairs, food and beverage for up to 20 fans provided.

Aug. 2: Troy cheerleaders and T-Roy will make a 30-minute appearance at your tailgate before a 2023 home football game

Aug. 9: Sun Belt Conference Championship gear

Aug. 16: Cure Bowl football signed by Jon Sumrall

Aug. 23: Walk with the team during the Trojan Walk before one home game and receive an Adidas Sideline Swag Pack