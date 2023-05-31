Summer reading programs offer fun/learning activities Published 6:09 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The summer reading program at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge will get off to a Foam-tastic Kick-Off today and that is just the beginning of a summer of fun and learning at the city’s library, said Garnishia Lampley, library coordinator, children and teen services.

Children of all ages are invited to come together during their summer vacation for a fun-Tacular Summer.

The Summer Reading program is open to ages 3 -18 and children will be invited and encouraged to read throughout the summer for prizes in one of three categories, family readers, early readers and independent readers.

Lampley said Tupper has special summer events planned including virtual Lego Challenges, Short the Squirrel, Zoo-2-go, the Alabama Department of Archives, First Baptist Puppet Ministry, Tupper Spirit Week, Awards Day and Splash Day.

The Troy Public Library will include storytime for ages four and five and programs for ages six to 11.

Courtney Holloway, TPL circulation librarian, said it is important to check program availability because the children’s programs fill very quickly.

The TPL’s Young Adult Summer Reading program, “All Together Now” is for ages 12-18 and will include Laser Tag, Minute to Win It, at one-of-a kind games; Giant Jumanji, a game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind; and a Video Game Tournament including a variety of Xbox games.

The Troy Public Library and the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library invite and encourage young patrons to participate in the Top Reading Programs. Prizes will be awarded at the close of the Summer Reading Programs. However, the real rewards are the enjoyment and learning that come from reading, the summer program leaders said.