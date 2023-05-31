Juvenile charged with reckless murder Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Troy police have charged a juvenile with reckless murder after another juvenile was killed on Pike County Lake Road.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, On Tuesday May 30, 2023, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 Block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to the report of a male subject shot. Barr said Officers arrived on the scene to find 12-year-old Jaquez Mirkel Wynn deceased from a gunshot wound.

Barr said Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting, and they were transported to the Troy Police Department. Officers located the gun that was fired, and it was determined to have been reported stolen on May 29, 2023, from a vehicle in Troy, Barr said .

After further investigation, a 15-year-old male will be charged with Reckless Murder and B&E of a Motor Vehicle, Barr said. A 17-year-old male will be charged with one count of B&E of a Motor Vehicle, Barr said. A 16 year-old male who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting, turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with one count of B&E of a Motor Vehicle, Barr said. All three subjects will be held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings. No further information related to the case can be released due to the subjects age, Barr said.

This case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.