Confetti Crate relocates to Troy’s downtown square Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Confetti Crate has relocated to the square in downtown Troy.

For 10 of the 11 years, sisters Mallory Morgan and Marley Park have been in business, their Confetti Crate was located at 201 East Walnut Street in Troy.

Business was good just off the square but, every now and then, the owners shared their desire to be “on the square.”

At noon on Friday, the red ribbon will be cut and Confetti Crate will officially open on the square in downtown Troy.

“Marley and I have had a wonderful 10 years on the corner of East Walnut Street and we appreciate the support we have received there,” Mallory said. “But, we have wanted to be on the square and we are so appreciative on the opportunity to be here.”

Marley said the new location is a great location.

“And, we have more space and a new look and new inventory,” she said. “We are excited to be here and look forward being here for a long time.”

“Excited” is an often-used word when the owners speak of the new- look Confetti Crate at its new location.

Marley and Mallory are also excited about the grand re-opening of Confetti Crate from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Not only will the re-opening be a first opportunity for the community to see the Confetti Crate’s new look and browse the shop, there will also be snacks and give-aways, and, as always on the square, the opportunity to shop at home and enjoy the fellowship of friends and neighbors.

Already, Marley and Mallory feel right “at home” on Troy’s downtown square and it’s a good feeling.