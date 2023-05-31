Charles Henderson names Sonny Kirkpatrick head softball coach Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Sonny Kirkpatrick already serves as the head volleyball coach at Charles Henderson High School and now he’s added the title of head softball coach, as well.

Last week, Troy City Schools hired Kirkpatrick to serve as the new head softball coach after Allie Park Singleton resigned from the position earlier in May. Kirkpatrick has been the head volleyball coach at CHHS for the past seven seasons after an 11-year career as the head volleyball coach at Troy University.

Kirkpatrick, a Pennsylvania native, is a graduate of Lycoming College and took over as head coach of his alma mater’s volleyball program in 1995. After eight years there he served as head coach at Division II power Francis Marion University for six seasons. After 11 years at Troy, Kirkpatrick decided to retire from the college game and took over as the Lady Trojan head volleyball coach.

“I wanted to retire so I could spend more time with my family and that gave me the opportunity to do that and to teach and keep our girls in Troy City Schools,” Kirkpatrick said. “They had consistency in their lives and that’s a huge thing, consistency.”

Consistency is a theme that Kirkpatrick hopes to bring to the softball program, as well. As a head coach, Kirkpatrick has never spent less than six seasons at a stop and has been at Charles Henderson for the past seven years.

“We’ve been involved with Charles Henderson softball for 10 straight years and during those years, the school has had seven coaches,” Kirkpatrick said. “So, those teams haven’t had the chance to have that consistent leadership to be able to help our girls get better.

“Our girls deserve (consistency). Unfortunately, we haven’t had that consistency and they never really know what to expect from year to year. I’ve been here for seven years, if anything I can bring that consistency to help them get better and if they want to play at the next level I can help them with the contacts I have, as well.”

Kirkpatrick previously served as an assistant coach on the Charles Henderson softball team and has spent time as a rec league coach, as well.

“I’ve been around softball my entire life,” he said. “I got a chance to see my daughters play for some really good teams in travel ball and in rec league and I’ve been surrounded by some really great coaches.”

Along with bringing consistency to the Charles Henderson program, Kirkpatrick said he just wants to see the players get better and improve daily.

“Honestly, my goal is just for them to improve every time they step on the field,” he flatly said. “We have a lot of work to do and that’s a fun challenge. I know I can help make them better if they buy into what we’re teaching and if we do that, I think we can be successful. I don’t want to put a number on wins or losses because I think that is a trap. I think we can improve next year, though.”