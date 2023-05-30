Troy BoE approves personnel decisions Published 9:51 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

At the May 26 Troy City Schools Board of Education Meeting, a number of personnel decisions were approved.

The approved personnel decisions are listed below.

Resignations:

Elizabeth Moseley, intervention teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective May 26);

Renea Fielder, CNP, Troy Elementary School (effective May 26);

Stephen Barnes, social studies teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 26);

Employment:

Ashtin Herring, teacher, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);

Payton Burleson, Troy Elementary School (effective Aug. 2);

Judith Wells, math teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2);

Rebekah Wester, English teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2);

Sonny Kirkpatrick, head varsity softball coach, Charles Henderson High School;

LaKenya Knight, physical education teacher and head girls varsity basketball coach, Charles Henderson High School (effective July 12);

Patrick Jackson, part-time driver, TCS Summer Food Service Program (effective June 5);

Leave:

Dr. Christie Armstrong, Central Office, medical leave from June 2 to July 3;

Transfers:

Kaitlyn Munger-Smith, from 10th grade to ninth grade English, Charles Henderson high School (effective Aug. 2);

Griffin Capps, from 11th grade English to 12th grade English, Charles Henderson High School (effective Aug. 2);

Non-Renewals:

Mitchell Price, English teacher, Charles Henderson Middle School (effective May 26); and

LaShundra Peoples, math teacher, Charles Henderson High School (effective May 26).