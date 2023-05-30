Trojans make an early impact in Canada Published 10:54 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

A trio of Troy Trojans signed with Canadian Football League (CFL) teams this spring in quarterback Jarret Doege, receiver RaJae’ Johnson and linebacker Carlton Martial.

The CFL recently began preseason play and both Doege and Johnson made immediate impacts for their teams. Doege completed 11-of-14 passes for the Edmonton Elks in the preseason opener against the Calgary Stampeders on May 23. Doege threw for 136 yards and a touchdown as the Elks earned a 29-24 win.

Johnson’s Toronto Argonauts fell to Martial’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 27-22 on May 27 but Johnson made his presence felt by scoring Toronto’s first touchdown of the preseason with a 16-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of his first professional game.

Additionally, Martial isn’t the only former Trojan representing the Tiger-Cats either. Quarterback Taylor Powell threw a touchdown pass against Toronto, as well. Powell started his college career at Missouri before transferring to Troy in 2021. He started five games for the Trojans in 2021 and threw for 1,251 yards and seven scores before transferring to Eastern Michigan for his senior season in 2022.

The CFL wraps up the preseason slate this Thursday and Friday with week one of the regular season opening on June 8. Martial and the Tiger-Cats will face Winnipeg on June 9 at 7:30 p.m., while Doege and the Elks face Saskatchewan on June 11 at 6 p.m. Johnson’s Argonauts don’t open the regular season until June 18 at Hamilton at 6 p.m.