Single-vehicle crash claims the life of Troy woman

Published 9:40 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

A single-vehicle crash on May 27 claimed the life of Troy resident Charlisa K. Brunson on U.S. 231 in the early morning hours.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 33-year-old Brunson was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. Brunson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The crash occured at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Saturday morning, near the 62 mile marker on U.S. Highway 231 approximately three miles outside of Brundidge. ALEA Troopers are investigating the accident.

