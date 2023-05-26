Troy Kiwanis Car Show set for Saturday, June 3

Published 8:15 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Former “Best in Alabama” winner Cory Albertson of Fort Rucker and his daughter encourage all proud vehicle owners to enter Troy Kiwanis Club’s “The Best in Alabama Car Show” on Saturday, June 3. The entry fee is $30. The fun is free.

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Troy Kiwanis Car Show is back.

After a hick-up caused by COVID-19, the Troy Kiwanis Club’s popular car show is back and will be “The Best in Alabama Car Show.”

And, so it will be, said Caleb Dawson, chair of the Troy Kiwanis Club’s 2023 car show set for   9 a.m. Saturday, June 3 at the Charles Henderson High School parking lot.  Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m.

The entry fee is $30.  Day-of entries are welcome.

Dawson said the money raised by “The Best in Alabama Car Show” will support youth reading initiatives and Kiwanis Global Projects.

“The Best in Alabama Car Show” is expected to attract dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles from all across the area.  The categories for entry include most everything from American made vehicles and imports to vehicles with the best paint jobs as well as diamonds in the rough.

“The Best in Alabama Car Show” will feature specialty awards including the vehicle with the highest mileage and a special award for the longest owner/vehicle relationship.

The Troy Kiwanis Club’s “The Best in Alabama Car Show” will be an amazing show and also an amazingly fun show.

Dawson said it will be a fun show for those who enter their motored vehicles and also for those who come to view the show.

“The Best in Alabama Car Show” is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 334-566-8484 or at trojankiwanis@gmail.com

