Saturday, May 27, 2023, Troy Police Reports
Published 8:14 pm Friday, May 26, 2023
May 19
Wyche, Daniel T, Age 34, Theft of Property
Belcher, Ezekiel D, Age 30, Sexual Abuse
Strevels, Sonia E, Age 51, Shoplifting
Mency, Chelcie U, Age 30, Public Intoxication
Henderson, Jimmy W, Age 48, Alias Warrant
Bradham Jr., Timothy E, Age 29, Alias warrants x2
Walker, Dequan M, Age 29, Contempt of Court, Alias warrants x2, Possession of Marijuana
Lampley, Demetrius M, Age 37, Alias warrants x2
May 20
Flowers, Kenya D, Age 33, Contempt of Court
McInnis, Carlo M, Age 45, Contempt of Court
Finney Jr., Anthony E, Age 31, Alias warrant
White, Keelan P, Age 22, Possession of Marijuana
May 21
English, Otis D, Age 36, Possession of Marijuana
Dixon, Jakayla A, Age 25, Contempt of Court
Viers, Brandon A, Age 35, Alias Warrant
May 22
Harris, Dominque, Age 26, Driving while suspended, Reckless Driving, Lane Change without proper signal, Alias warrant
Lane, Harrison B, Age34, Alias warrant
Minor, Age 12, Domestic Menacing, Domestic Criminal Mischief
May 23
Little, Bobi F, Age 49 Possessing Forged Instrument X2
Cartwright, Jason B, Age 40, Alias Warrant
May 24
King, Jacoby D, Age 24, Theft, Alias Warrants x3
Daise, Lidwon L, Age42, Domestic Harassment
Givens, Joshua A, Age 36, Shoplifting
Wyche, Daniel T, Age 36, Criminal Trespass
Sieve, Christopher A, Age 29, SORNA violation
Shannon, Dereisha C, Age 29, Capias Warrant
Sneed, Jessica Y, Age 40, Contempt of Court
Prince, Amber D, Age 33, Chemical Endangerment
Guice, Bobby L, Age 55, DUI, DWR, Alias Warrant
Forrester, Chadwick B, Age 25, Alias Warrants x3
Reeves, Jaelynne J, Age 23, Capias Warrant
Hampton, Javoris D, Age 27, Capias Warrant
May 25
McSwain, Olin R, Age 34, Shoplifting
McSwain, Theresa B, Age 66, Shoplifting
Wyche, Daniel T, Age 34, Criminal Trespass x4
Tolbert, Martino J, Age 30, Domestic Violence
Tate, Kwame C, Age 42, Alias Warrants x3
Dillard, Tobias R, Age 23, Possession of Marijuana