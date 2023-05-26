Saturday, May 27, 2023, Troy Police Reports

Published 8:14 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

May 19

Wyche, Daniel T, Age 34, Theft of Property

Belcher, Ezekiel D, Age 30, Sexual Abuse

Strevels, Sonia E, Age 51, Shoplifting

Mency, Chelcie U, Age 30, Public Intoxication

Henderson, Jimmy W, Age 48, Alias Warrant

Bradham Jr., Timothy E, Age 29, Alias warrants x2

Walker, Dequan M, Age 29, Contempt of Court, Alias warrants x2, Possession of Marijuana

Lampley, Demetrius M, Age 37, Alias warrants x2

May 20

Flowers, Kenya D, Age 33, Contempt of Court

McInnis, Carlo M, Age 45, Contempt of Court

Finney Jr., Anthony E, Age 31, Alias warrant

White, Keelan P, Age 22, Possession of Marijuana

May 21

English, Otis D, Age 36, Possession of Marijuana

Dixon, Jakayla A, Age 25, Contempt of Court

Viers, Brandon A, Age 35, Alias Warrant

May 22

Harris, Dominque, Age 26, Driving while suspended, Reckless Driving, Lane Change without proper signal, Alias warrant

Lane, Harrison B, Age34, Alias warrant

Minor, Age 12, Domestic Menacing, Domestic Criminal Mischief

May 23

Little, Bobi F, Age 49 Possessing Forged Instrument X2

Cartwright, Jason B, Age 40, Alias Warrant

May 24

King, Jacoby D, Age 24, Theft, Alias Warrants x3

Daise, Lidwon L, Age42, Domestic Harassment

Givens, Joshua A, Age 36, Shoplifting

Wyche, Daniel T, Age 36, Criminal Trespass

Sieve, Christopher A, Age 29, SORNA violation

Shannon, Dereisha C, Age 29, Capias Warrant

Sneed, Jessica Y, Age 40, Contempt of Court

Prince, Amber D, Age 33, Chemical Endangerment

Guice, Bobby L, Age 55, DUI, DWR, Alias Warrant

Forrester, Chadwick B, Age 25, Alias Warrants x3

Reeves, Jaelynne J, Age 23, Capias Warrant

Hampton, Javoris D, Age 27, Capias Warrant

May 25

McSwain, Olin R, Age 34, Shoplifting

McSwain, Theresa B, Age 66, Shoplifting

Wyche, Daniel T, Age 34, Criminal Trespass x4

Tolbert, Martino J, Age 30, Domestic Violence

Tate, Kwame C, Age 42, Alias Warrants x3

Dillard, Tobias R, Age 23, Possession of Marijuana

