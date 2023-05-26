‘A Thousand Cowboys’ comes to Brundidge Published 8:16 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

“A Thousand Cowboys,” a musical western, by Tori Lee Averett, is coming to Brundidge June 1-3.

The story about “getting’ what you want… and getting’ out” will be performed nightly at 7 p.m. at The Big Brick Market at 123 S.A. Graham Boulevard.

Tickets are $15 and are available online or at the door. Due to limited seating, reservations are suggested.

“A Thousand Cowboys” takes pace in Storey County, Nevada in 1892. The landscape is filled with gunslingers, saloon girls, cowboys and seekers of dreams.

“And, they all have the toughness of the American West,” Averett said. “Dreams do come true but happy endings often come with a price.”

Averett said the musical flavors of classic country and cowboy songs mixed with contemporary Americana music, allow the story’s sounds to resonate into the present and ask questions of today’s audiences.

“A Thousand Cowboys” is recommended for audiences ages 17 and older.