USDA announces top peanut producing counties Published 5:38 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The USDA National Agricultural Statistic Service (NASS) has published the 2022 estimated peanut production for Alabama.

NASS has estimated that Alabama peanut growers produced 559 million pounds of peanuts in 2022. That makes Alabama second in the nation in peanut production, with Georgia ranking first.

The United States produced 5.57 billion pounds of peanuts in 2022.

In the Wiregrass area, Houston County is estimated as the largest peanut producer with 122,160,000 pounds produced in 2021 and 106,960,000 pounds in 2022

Geneva County is second with 74,030,000 pounds in 2021 and 71,680.000 in 2022.

Henry County is in third place with 68,320,000 pounds in 2021 and 56,520,000 in 2022.

Pike County produced 13,170,000 pounds of peanuts in 2021 and was not listed in 2022.

The state totals for peanut production for the Black Belt, the Coastal Plains & Gulf Coast and the Wiregrass regions are 609,700,000 in 2021 and 558,900,000 in 2022.

The top Alabama producing peanut counties in 2022 are Houston, 106,960,000 pounds; Geneva, 71,680,000 pounds; Baldwin 59,090,000 pounds; Henry 56,520, 000 and Escambia, 51,720,000 for a state total of 558,900,000 pounds.