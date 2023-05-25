Parker Adams earns first DI offer Published 12:22 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Charles Henderson senior quarterback Parker Adams received a college offer from Alabama State University, his first Division I offer.

Adams already held an offer from Faulkner University and Wright State University. Adams ended his junior campaign with 2,580 yards and 28 touchdowns along with 291 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as CHHS earned Class 5A Runner-Up.

Adams earned All-Messenger honors as a junior and All-State honorable mention, as well. Adams threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-9 passing in one half against Class 7A’s Hewitt-Trussville in the CHHS spring game. Adams is also a starting pitcher for the Charles Henderson baseball squad.

Alabama State is a Division I FCS program with six conference championships in the Montgomery school’s history. Former NFL standout Eddie Robinson – an Alabama State alum – is the current ASU coach.