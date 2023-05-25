Memorial Day Service Monday at Bicentennial Park Published 5:24 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

American Legion Post 70 in Troy will host a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Monday at Bicentennial Park.

The public is invited to come and remember those who gave their lives in service to their country and helped secure the freedoms that Americans enjoy today.

Bob McLendon, Commander, Post 70, said the names of Pike County citizens who gave their lives in service to their county will be read during the service.

“On Memorial Day, we will honor all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we, as Americans, can enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” McLendon said. “We also honor those in Pike County who gave their lives for our country during World War II through Iraqi Freedom by reading aloud each of their names so that all may hear and know their sacrifice.”

On Memorial Day, the Post 70 Ladies Auxiliary will have red poppies available and all donations will be used in support of veterans in the local area.

“We invite everyone to set aside a few minutes on Memorial Day to pause and remember those who paid the price for the freedoms we have,” McLendon said. “We all need to remember what these veterans sacrificed for each of us. Where would we be without their sacrifices?”