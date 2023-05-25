McClure, Grady land more FBS offers Published 1:04 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

On March 18, both Charles Henderson’s Zion Grady and Goshen’s Jamauri McClure earned new FBS college scholarship offers.

Grady, who is rated a 5-star recruit for the Class of 2025, picked up an offer from the University of Oregon after earning offers from Central Florida and USC earlier this month. Grady is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw the 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound edge rusher earn All-State, All-Messenger, Dothan Eagle Super 12 and MaxPreps All-American honors along with winning The Messenger’s Defensive Player of the Year and ASWA 5A Lineman of the Year. Grady turned in 106 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss and 19 sacks in 2022. He holds offers from schools all over the country, including Troy, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Arkansas, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and numerous others.

McClure received an offer from Tulane from Goshen’s spring game. That offer comes after receiving offers Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Alabama State, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Toledo, Miami (Ohio), UAB, Troy and Western Michigan earlier this spring.

McClure earned All-State and All-Messenger honors last season after finishing the season with 1,173 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground along with 354 yards and seven touchdowns receiving. McClure also earned two state runner-up finishes in track and field this season.