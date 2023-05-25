Junior Cattlemen, Cattlewomen show highlights weekend Published 5:33 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Pike County Jr. Cattlemen/Cattlewomen Show is set for Saturday and Sunday at Cattleman Park.

The Pike County Jr. Cattlemen/Cattlewomen originally started the show in 2007. The show was the idea of the late Cattleman James O. Johnson and is one of the first shows at the start of the new show season, said Pike County Cattlewoman Ammie Thompson.

“The show has grown to be one of the largest cattle shows in Alabama with more than 15 breeds being shown along with the prospect and progress market classes,” Thompson said. “We have more than 148 children registered from multiple states over the Southeast United States with a total of 240-plus head of cattle registered to show. And, for the first time ever, the Pike County Jr. Cattlemen/Cattlewomen Show will be a multi-species show that includes cattle, lambs and goats.”

Thompson said the response to adding a lamb and goat show has been outstanding with more than 38 different children participating in the lamb show and 12 children in the goat show.

Families will begin arriving in Troy today (Friday) to prepare for the show, Thompson said.

All cattle will show on Saturday with showmanship classes beginning at 8 a.m. Lamb and goats will show beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

“We invited the public out to watch,” Thompson said.” The Pike County Jr. Cattlemen/Cattlewomen Show is a great way to learn more about agriculture and the opportunities it affords our youth.”