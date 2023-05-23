Troy Athletics to host Breakfast and Baseball Published 10:45 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Ahead of the Troy Trojans’ opening round matchup in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Tournament on Wednesday, Troy Athletics will host Breakfast and Baseball.

Troy will face Appalachian State in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament on Wednesday morning and the gates at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery will open at 8:30 a.m. Troy Athletics will host a breakfast in the Club Car Bar down the first baseline at Riverwalk Stadium beginning at 8:30 with complimentary free breakfast for Trojan fans.

Following breakfast, the first pitch for the game between the Trojans and Mountaineers is scheduled for 9 a.m. Troy and Appalachian State faced off in a regular season closing series this past weekend with Troy capturing the series 2-1, but the Mountaineers managed to avoid the sweep by winning game three.

The Trojans have won eight of their last 11 games and won the last three conference series to end the season. Troy is also coming off a big weekend and Monday that saw Shane Lewis named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy before then capturing the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Lewis and three of his Troy teammates also earned All-Sun Belt honors on Monday.

Troy, the No. 3 seed, will face Appalachian State in the opening round and then winner of that game will move on to play in the second round on Thursday at 4 p.m. The losing team will play at 9 a.m. in an elimination game.