Pike Lib golfers named AHSAA All-Stars

Published 11:35 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Pike Lib’s Jackson Cleveland, left, and Braden Prestwood, right, were both selected to the AHSAA Golf South All-Star roster. (Photos courtesy of Pike Liberal Arts School)

Pike Liberal Arts School golfers Braden Prestwood and Jackson Cleveland have both been named to the AHSAA Golf South All-Star Team, while Pike coach Gene Allen was also named to the South All-Star coaching staff.

Prestwood and Cleveland led the Patriots to a third overall finish in the AHSAA 1A/2A State Championship Meet in the school’s inaugural season as a part of the AHSAA. Prestwood also finished third overall individually – shooting 154 – in his first appearance in the AHSAA State Tournament. The Patriots earned a first place finish at the 1A/2A Sub-State Meet before heading to state. Prestwood also earned individual medalist, coming in first place, at the 1A/2A Golf Sectionals, as well.

Not only do Prestwood, Cleveland and Allen become Pike Lib’s first golf AHSAA All-Stars, but they are the first Patriots in any sport to earn North-South All-Star honors since the move to AHSAA.

Allen will be joined by Enterprise Coach Rex Bynum as the coaches of the South All-Stars, while Cleveland and Prestwood will be joined on the South All-Star roster by Enterprise’s Luke Thornton, Fairhope’s Miles Miller Jr. and Trip Duke, Samson’s Coy Ingram, UMS-Wright’s John Stubbs III and Kenneth Brown Jr., Trinity Presbyterian’s Thomas Stewart and Montgomery Academy’s William Hall.

The North-South Boys All-Star Golf Meet will be held on July 17 at Arrowhead Country Club in Montgomery.

