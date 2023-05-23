Pike County Cattlemen, Women award scholarships Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The Pike County Cattlemen and Pike County Cattlewomen awarded scholarships to nine 2023 high school graduates from local high schools.

The Pike County Cattlemen awarded $1,000 scholarships to Alder Hernandez, Goshen High School; Blake Barron, Charles Henderson High School; Davis Kilcrease, Charles Henderson High School; and KC Bradford, Pike Liberal Arts School.

The Pike County Cattlemen awarded $1,000 scholarships to Ciara Laird, New Life Christian Academy, in memory of Tammy Powell; Haleigh Qualls, Goshen High School, in memory of Winnie Lee; Kaci Wilkes, Goshen High School, in memory of Agnes Johnson; Kristine Head, Pike County High School, in memory of Jewel Griffin; and Sara Braydon Garrett, Pike Liberal Arts School in memory of Betty Hixon.

The scholarship recipients expressed appreciation to the Pike County Cattlemen and Pike County Cattlewomen for the support of their continuing education and the confidence shown in them as they move forward with confidence in their plans for the future.