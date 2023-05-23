Man charged with attempted murder Published 7:47 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A man was charged with attempted murder after deputies responded to reports of a victim who had been shot multiple times.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Pike County Road 1101 on Tuesday in reference to a report of a man who had been shot.

Thomas said while deputies were en route, they were advised the victim was being transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. Thomas said deputies responded to the emergency room where the victim stated Kenneth Lamar Little was the man who shot him.

Thomas said the emergency staff reported the victim had been hit multiple times by what is believed to be a small shotgun round.

Thomas said deputies located Little and questioned him about the incident. Thomas said Little was charged with attempted murder and was placed in the Pike County Jail.

Thomas said his bond was set at $250,000.